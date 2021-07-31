Another section of overturned shipwreck separated

Separation of the section occurred late Friday, said Michael Himes, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Unified Command. Sometime Saturday, a pilot will steer the sixth section away from the rest of the Golden Ray's half-submerged wreckage in waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands, The Brunswick News reported.

The 3,695-metric-ton (4,073 U.S. tons) mass of steel is hanging suspended by tension wire from the arching rafters of the 255-foot-tall (85-yard-tall) VB 10,000. The VB 10,000 and its load sit inside the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the salvage site.