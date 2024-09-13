Georgia News

Another player from top-ranked Georgia arrested for reckless driving

Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris has been arrested on a reckless driving charge after police said he was driving 106 mph, the latest player on the top-ranked Bulldogs to run afoul of the law behind the wheel
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 hour ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested on a reckless driving charge after police said he was driving 106 mph, the latest player on the top-ranked Bulldogs to run afoul of the law behind the wheel.

The sophomore from Miami was stopped by Athens-Clarke County police and booked into jail on five misdemeanor charges at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, according to an online report. He was released about an hour later on a total of $50 in bonds.

In addition to reckless driving, Harris was charged with no proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to use safety belts and illegal tinting of the windows.

According to an incident report obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Harris was stopped near the Georgia campus after passing two other vehicles on a rainy evening in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee. He was clocked doing 41 mph over the speed limit of 65 mph.

The arrest came less than 48 hours before Georgia (2-0) played its first Southeastern Conference game at Kentucky.

Coach Kirby Smart has acknowledged struggling to get his players to drive safely — an issue that took on heightened importance since a crash that killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023, shortly after the team celebrated its second straight national championship.

Football players at the school have been involved in at least two dozen driving-related violations such as DUI, reckless driving or speeding, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution has reported. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash that occurred while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing.

Smart has steadfastly declined to comment on any punishment that his players receive, though past history would indicate that Harris will be suspended for the game Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Running back Trevor Etienne did not play in a season-opening victory over Clemson after an offseason arrest. He did play this past Saturday against Tennessee Tech.

Without providing specifics, Smart has said that players are disciplined with suspensions and fines through the collective that provides name, image and likeness payments to the school's athletes.

"The incidents that have been happening off the field are not something we condone," Smart said this summer before taking the stage at SEC Media Days in Dallas. "It's very unfortunate, disappointing, I guess is the best word."

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Police: Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris driving 106 mph before arrest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart gives positive updates on Oscar Delp, Nate...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tyreek Hill is detained by police before Dolphins game. Officer is subsequently placed on...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill had an altercation with police. Here's what we know
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Middle Georgia policeman indicted on aggravated assault charge in shooting1h ago
All welcome: Advocates fight to ensure citizens not fluent in English have equal access...
Georgia's governor says a program to ease college admission is boosting enrollment
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate