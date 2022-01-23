Another fire spotlights troubled Georgia apartment complex

Local officials originally gave Atlanta-based Dunross Capital and Azalea Sureste Partners a November deadline to make repairs. The complex failed to complete them but the Augusta Commission voted against revoking its business license because it would have displaced 70 residents. The complex then got an extension until the end of December.

Augusta Commissioner Dennis Williams said commissioners are supposed to be updated on the complex soon.

“They have made some improvements,” Williams said. “It’s still not up to par.”

Current and former tenants say the complex began to decline after it was purchased by the current owners.

“When I first moved here, it was a little rough,” said Debbie Demmons, who lives at Azalea Park. “But, they tried to get us some security. They’ve tried everything they can.”

Calls to the complex’s leasing office were not returned.