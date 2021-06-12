Another 1-run loss for Braves: Alcantara and Marlins win 4-3

Chisholm led off the first with a single, and the Marlins scored in the inning on Adam Duvall’s sacrifice fly. Jon Berti singled home their second run.

Miami improved to 5-12 in one-run games.

GETTING IT RIGHT

The Braves scored in the first because of a replay review. Acuña was ruled out at second on a steal attempt, but the called was reversed, and he came home on Albies' one-out single.

THE SHIFT WORKS

The Marlins' Corey Dickerson was robbed in the third inning when third baseman Riley made a leaping catch — in short right field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit on the left arm by a pitch. ... RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder), who had a setback in his rehab last week, has resumed throwing from 60 feet.

UP NEXT

LHP Max Fried (3-3, 4.63) is scheduled to start Saturday for the Braves. It was expected to be a bullpen game for the Marlins, who hadn’t announced their starter.

