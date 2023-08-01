Angels play the Braves leading series 1-0

The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
Los Angeles Angels (56-51, third in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (67-37, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-7, 4.22 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 199 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -255, Angels +209; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Atlanta Braves leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta is 67-37 overall and 35-20 in home games. The Braves have a 53-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 56-51 record overall and a 27-28 record on the road. The Angels have a 39-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 26 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples and 39 home runs while hitting .305 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

