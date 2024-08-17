Angels play the Braves leading series 1-0

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -222, Angels +182; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles is 53-69 overall and 27-38 in home games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Atlanta has a 32-32 record on the road and a 64-58 record overall. The Braves are 42-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 18 home runs while slugging .397. Zachary Neto is 14-for-42 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .302 batting average, and has 23 doubles, 35 home runs, 52 walks and 90 RBI. Jorge Soler is 11-for-35 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.