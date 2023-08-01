Angels place right-hander Canning on IL, recall Adams for outfield defense

The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-hander Griffin Canning on the 15-day injured list with right calf tightness

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
8 hours ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed right-hander Griffin Canning on the 15-day injured list with right calf tightness before their game Tuesday night at Atlanta.

The Angels recalled right-hander Victor Mederos from Double-A Rocket City. They also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Michael Stefanic was optioned to Salt Lake after Monday night's game.

Manager Phil Nevin said Adams is needed to provide support for outfielder Mickey Moniak, who is trying to continue playing with a bruised foot. Moniak fouled a ball off his foot last weekend.

“He's grinding through this,” Nevin said, adding that Adams could be a late-game defensive replacement for Moniak or possibly give him a day off.

“We really needed another outfielder who can play defense,” Nevin said. “Jordyn brings that.”

Outfielder Jo Adell (left oblique strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL. He has been out since July 14.

Nevin said Canning (6-4, 4.46 ERA in 16 starts) felt the calf tightness during his last start.

“We feel confident there's not any damage in there and it won't be too long,” Nevin said.

The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Tucker Davidson from the Angels for cash in a trade on Tuesday. Davidson had a 6.54 ERA and two saves in 18 games with the Angels before being designated for assignment on Thursday.

Davidson, 20, made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2020.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Trump indicted: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Democratic former state lawmakers subpoenaed in Fulton's Trump probe
9h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
10h ago

Credit: AP

Trump has now been indicted in a third case. Here's where all the investigations stand
8h ago

Credit: AP

Trump has now been indicted in a third case. Here's where all the investigations stand
8h ago

Credit: AP

FULL COVERAGE: Donald Trump Washington indictment
8h ago
The Latest
Aces clinch WNBA playoff spot after 93-72 victory over the Dream
1h ago
Harris ends power drought with 2 homers as Strider, Braves beat Angels 5-1
3h ago
Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting and killing 1 and injuring 4 at Atlanta...
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top