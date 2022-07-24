Angels look to break 6-game road slide, play the Braves

Atlanta has a 58-38 record overall and a 33-20 record in home games. The Braves have a 46-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 17-28 record on the road and a 39-55 record overall. The Angels have a 31-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 17-for-43 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-38 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (left wrist), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.