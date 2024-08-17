Georgia News

Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was removed during the fourth inning of Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon stands on first base during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon stands on first base during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
20 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was removed during the fourth inning of Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow.

The oft-injured Rendon has played in only 41 games this season and was hitless in his last 12 at-bats. He missed 68 games earlier this season due to a strained left hamstring and eight games a couple weeks ago with lower back inflammation.

The 34-year-old Rendon has not played more than 58 games in any of his five seasons with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves’ Reynaldo López pitches rehab start in Gwinnett
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves notes: ‘Go time’ for the starters; Ramón Laureano update
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Reynaldo López to make rehab start Tuesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Matt Olson homers twice, drives in 6 as Braves snap 6-game losing streak with 11-8 win...
The Latest
Friday's Scores36m ago
Rhyne Howard scores 30, Tina Charles hits winning shot as Dream beat Storm 83-8157m ago
Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement