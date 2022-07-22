Angels enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta has gone 31-20 at home and 56-38 overall. The Braves have hit 147 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Los Angeles is 39-53 overall and 17-26 in road games. The Angels have a 31-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 22 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-43 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .286 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-40 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Angels: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.