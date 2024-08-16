Georgia News

Angels bring home losing streak into matchup with the Braves

The Los Angeles Angels look to break their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (64-57, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-69, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.36 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -146, Angels +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Los Angeles has a 52-69 record overall and a 26-38 record at home. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .235.

Atlanta has a 64-57 record overall and a 32-31 record on the road. The Braves have a 25-47 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell is third on the Angels with 30 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Zachary Neto is 16-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has a .298 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 23 doubles and 35 home runs. Matt Olson is 11-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 4-6, .259 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

