Angels acquire right-hander Ian Anderson from Braves in trade for lefty José Suárez

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed starter Ian Anderson from the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in a trade for left-hander José Suárez.

Anderson had a 2.65 ERA and a whopping 18 walks over 17 innings this spring for the Braves, including four starts. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early 2023, but he was fighting for a spot on Atlanta's roster this spring.

The 26-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft by Atlanta, and he is 22-13 with a 3.97 ERA over parts of three major league seasons. Anderson reached the big leagues in 2020 and won a World Series ring in 2021 after pitching in four postseason games, most notably throwing five hitless innings in Game 3 of the World Series against Houston.