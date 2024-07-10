Georgia News

Angel Reese secures 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds as the Sky beat the Dream

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese (5) shoots past the out stretch arm of Atlanta Dream's Tina Charles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Sky won 78-69. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

31 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 78-69 on Wednesday.

Carter forced a jump ball with 1:03 left, with Chicago leading 70-69. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul following the play, but Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season in 33 attempts.

Chicago took possession and Carter sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 72-69 lead. After an Atlanta miss, Carter found Reese wide open under the basket for a five-point lead with 25.8 left.

Evans stole an inbounds pass and was fouled with 20.6 left before making two free throws for Chicago. Marina Mabrey blocked an Atlanta shot and quickly passed it to Reese, who was fouled with 6.4 seconds left. Reese got a friendly roll on the first attempt to complete the double-double.

Reese, who passed Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history on Sunday, finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago (9-12). Kamilla Cardoso also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. It was the third time this season that Reese and Cardoso recorded a double-double in the same game — the most by a rookie duo in WNBA history.

Allisha Gray scored 20 points for Atlanta (7-14). Haley Jones and Naz Hillmon each scored 12 points. The Dream were without Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Aerial Powers.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese (5) taps the ball away from Atlanta Dream's Cheyenne Parker-Tyus on a pass intended for Parker-Tyus during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Sky won 78-69. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Dream's Naz Hillmon (00) blocks out Chicago Sky's Kamilla Cardoso on a ball headed out of bounds during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky's Dana Evans (11) starts the fast break with a pass to Marina Mabrey during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Sky won 78-69. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey, left, blocks the shot of Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray in the closing seconds of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Sky won 78-69. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter (7) drives to the basket and scores past Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Dream's Haley Jones (13) shoots as Chicago Sky defenders watch during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon directs her team during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Altanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright directs her team during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

2h ago
