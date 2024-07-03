Angel Reese records 11th straight double-double and the Sky top the Dream 85-77

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored six of her season-high 26 points in the final 92 seconds, rookie Angel Reese recorded her 11th consecutive double-double just before being named to the All-Star roster, and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Tuesday night.

Reese finished with 12 points and a season-high 19 rebounds to move within one double-double of Candace Parker's WNBA record of 12 straight.

Chicago trailed 75-72 before Atlanta went the final three minutes without a field goal. Diamond DeShields rattled in a 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left to tie it at 75-all and she added one free throw on the Sky's next possession to take the lead for good.