Georgia News

Angel Reese records 11th straight double-double and the Sky top the Dream 85-77

Chennedy Carter scored six of her season-high 26 points in the final 92 seconds, rookie Angel Reese recorded her 11th consecutive double-double just before being named to the All-Star roster, and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 85-77
1 hour ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored six of her season-high 26 points in the final 92 seconds, rookie Angel Reese recorded her 11th consecutive double-double just before being named to the All-Star roster, and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Tuesday night.

Reese finished with 12 points and a season-high 19 rebounds to move within one double-double of Candace Parker's WNBA record of 12 straight.

Chicago trailed 75-72 before Atlanta went the final three minutes without a field goal. Diamond DeShields rattled in a 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left to tie it at 75-all and she added one free throw on the Sky's next possession to take the lead for good.

Carter took over down the stretch, making a basket on three straight possessions. She converted her second straight driving layup for an 80-77 lead and then stole it at the other end, leading to a jumper from the free-throw line.

Dana Evans added 14 points and Kamilla Cardoso had eight points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (7-11).

Allisha Gray, who joins Reese on the All-Star team, scored 19, and Tina Charles had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (7-11), which turned it over 18 times. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Jordin Canada each added 11 points.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Editors' Picks

Friends mourn ‘fantastic, wonderful family’ from Georgia killed in plane crash

Cobb again spills treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Immigrants celebrate new U.S. citizenship before Independence Day

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Proposed Cobb budget plays catch-up, funding new staff, raising pay for public safety

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Proposed Cobb budget plays catch-up, funding new staff, raising pay for public safety

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth
The Latest

Credit: AP

Soler, Wade and Ramos homer as the Giants beat the Braves 5-3
13m ago
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympic squad
1h ago
Georgia lawyer to be released from prison after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular