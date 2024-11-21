Andrew Wiggins scores 27 points, Stephen Curry adds 23 as Warriors beat Hawks 120-97

Draymond Green, who had made multiple 3-pointers in each of the past five games, went 0 for 4 from deep and had nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Warriors. Green and Wiggins each had two blocked shots.

Guard Brandin Podziemski left the game in the fourth quarter after getting hit in the face and didn't return. Coach Steve Kerr said x-rays on Podziemski's nose, which he broke in a preseason game, were negative.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta hasn't won on the Warriors home floor since a 124-108 win on March 26, 2021.

Warriors: Lindy Waters III scored 10 points in place of De'Anthony Melton, who will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee for a partially torn ACL.

Key moments

Jonathan Kuminga stole the ball from Bogdan Bogdanovic with 4:36 left in the opening quarter and found Hield for a transition dunk. Kuminga assisted on a Hield 3-pointer less than a minute later that put the Warriors ahead 29-17 and led to an Atlanta timeour. Golden State led 41-22 after the first.

Key stats

Atlanta's 11 first-half turnovers contributed to 15 points for the Warriors, including Andrew Wiggins' layup to beat the halftime buzzer, and put Golden State ahead 67-42 at the break.

Up next

The Hawks wrap up a four-game trip Friday night at Chicago, while the Warriors also play Friday at New Orleans.

