Andrew Wiggins scores 27 points, Stephen Curry adds 23 as Warriors beat Hawks 120-97

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points, Stephen Curry added 23 points and eight assists and the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-97 on Wednesday night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Buddy Hield contributed 11 points off the bench.

Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Trae Young also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists.

Draymond Green, who had made multiple 3-pointers in each of the past five games, went 0 for 4 from deep and had nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Warriors. Green and Wiggins each had two blocked shots.

Guard Brandin Podziemski left the game in the fourth quarter after getting hit in the face and didn't return. Coach Steve Kerr said x-rays on Podziemski's nose, which he broke in a preseason game, were negative.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta hasn't won on the Warriors home floor since a 124-108 win on March 26, 2021.

Warriors: Lindy Waters III scored 10 points in place of De'Anthony Melton, who will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee for a partially torn ACL.

Key moments

Jonathan Kuminga stole the ball from Bogdan Bogdanovic with 4:36 left in the opening quarter and found Hield for a transition dunk. Kuminga assisted on a Hield 3-pointer less than a minute later that put the Warriors ahead 29-17 and led to an Atlanta timeour. Golden State led 41-22 after the first.

Key stats

Atlanta's 11 first-half turnovers contributed to 15 points for the Warriors, including Andrew Wiggins' layup to beat the halftime buzzer, and put Golden State ahead 67-42 at the break.

Up next

The Hawks wrap up a four-game trip Friday night at Chicago, while the Warriors also play Friday at New Orleans.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, looks for an open teammate while defended by Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green, left, and Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks for an open teammate while defended by Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green, second from left, and Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu, right, compete for possession of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots in front of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, moves the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Lindy Waters III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

