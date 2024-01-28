Anderson scores 19, Central Arkansas takes down Kennesaw State 92-87

Georgia News

Led by Tucker Anderson's 19 points, the Central Arkansas Bears defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 92-87
By The Associated Press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Tucker Anderson's 19 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Kennesaw State 92-87 on Saturday night.

Anderson added eight rebounds for the Bears (8-15, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Sofield scored 18 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Masai Olowokere was 5-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six assists.

Demond Robinson led the way for the Owls (13-8, 4-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Kennesaw State also got 19 points and five assists from Terrell Burden. In addition, Simeon Cottle finished with 16 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

