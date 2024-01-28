Anderson scores 19, Central Arkansas takes down Kennesaw State 92-87

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Tucker Anderson's 19 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Kennesaw State 92-87 on Saturday night.

Anderson added eight rebounds for the Bears (8-15, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Sofield scored 18 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Masai Olowokere was 5-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six assists.

Demond Robinson led the way for the Owls (13-8, 4-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Kennesaw State also got 19 points and five assists from Terrell Burden. In addition, Simeon Cottle finished with 16 points and four assists.