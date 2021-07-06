Anderson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Pittsburgh

The Pirates are 18-24 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.3 RBIs per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 46 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 17-21 in road games. Atlanta has slugged .421 this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a mark of .592.

The Pirates won the last meeting 11-1. Chase De Jong recorded his first victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs for Pittsburgh. Max Fried registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 15 home runs and is slugging .527.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 59 RBIs and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.