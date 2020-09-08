Anderson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Miami

The Marlins are 10-11 against teams from the NL East. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.17. Pablo Lopez leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 13 home runs and is batting .320.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 29 hits and is batting .271.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Garrett Cooper: (quad), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.