Anderson expected to start for the Brewers against Braves

By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The Braves are expected to send Charlie Morton to the mound Sunday and the Brewers plan to give Brett Anderson the start

Milwaukee Brewers (62-43, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-53, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (3-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (10-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -141, Brewers +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves are 27-26 on their home turf. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Brewers are 33-19 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 23, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-1. Jesse Chavez recorded his second victory and Dansby Swanson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Atlanta. Brandon Woodruff took his sixth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 23 home runs and is slugging .501.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 92 hits and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Dylan File: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

