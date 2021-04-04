X

Anderson expected to start for the Braves against Phillies

By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves (0-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-0)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 90 total doubles last season.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team last year while averaging 9.3 hits per game.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (hamstring).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Ehire Adrianza: (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

