ajc logo
X

Anderson expected to start for Atlanta against San Francisco

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The Braves are expected to send Ian Anderson to the mound Sunday and the Giants plan to give Anthony DeSclafani the start

San Francisco Giants (84-45, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-59, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Ian Anderson (5-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Giants +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Francisco will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 32-32 on their home turf. Atlanta is slugging .427 as a unit. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Giants are 42-26 on the road. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .319, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .399.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-0. Logan Webb earned his eighth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Huascar Ynoa took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 61 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 73 RBIs and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 7-3, .211 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Kris Bryant: (side), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Curt Casali: (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top