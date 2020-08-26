Anderson expected to start as Braves host Yankees

The Braves went 50-31 at home in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 249 total home runs last year.

The Yankees went 46-35 away from home in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last year while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. New York leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Luis Avilan: (shoulder), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.