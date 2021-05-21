Anderson expected to start as Atlanta hosts Pittsburgh

The Braves are 10-14 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 65 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 13 homers.

The Pirates are 10-14 on the road. Pittsburgh has hit 29 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads them with four while slugging .473.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-4. Richard Rodriguez earned his third victory and Jacob Stallings went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Jacob Webb registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 13 home runs and is batting .280.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 58 hits and has 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.