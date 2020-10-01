X

Anderson expected to start as Atlanta hosts Cincinnati

Georgia News | 46 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the NLWC

Cincinnati Reds (31-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.34 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLWC: Atlanta leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will host the Reds in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series.

The Braves are 19-11 on their home turf. Atlanta has a team batting average of .136 this postseason, Freddie Freeman has lead them with an average of .250

The Reds are 15-16 on the road. Cincinnati has a team slugging percentage of .250 this postseason, Nick Castellanos leads them with a mark of .667 in 6 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and has 56 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 49 hits and is batting .225.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runsReds: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.