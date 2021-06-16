ajc logo
X

Anderson expected to start as Atlanta hosts Boston

Georgia News | 27 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves will send Ian Anderson to the mound Wednesday and the Red Sox will give Garrett Richards the start

Boston Red Sox (41-27, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-34, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Red Sox +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Braves are 17-18 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .425, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .597 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Red Sox are 21-10 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-8. Hirokazu Sawamura secured his third victory and Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Chris Martin registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is slugging .597.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .570.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 6-4, .243 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top