X

Ames wins at Sugarloaf for 2nd win of year on Champions Tour

Georgia News
42 minutes ago
Stephen Ames has broken his own tournament record in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA Tour Champions

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Stephen Ames capped off his dominant week on the TPC Sugarloaf with a 4-under 68 on Sunday that gave him the tournament scoring record and a four-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Ames joined David Toms as the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He previously won the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.

Ames had a three-shot lead going into the final and was never seriously challenged. He drove into the water on the final hole and still made a 30-foot par putt to finish at 19-under 197. Ames broke his own 54-hole record at Sugarloaf by four shots. He also won in 2017.

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the final hole for a 68 to finish alone in second.

Brett Quigley tried to make a run at Ames and got within three shots until a bogey-double bogey finish for a 69 to finish alone in fourth.

Ames won $300,000 and moved up four spots to No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. What made this victory more special was having his son, Ryan, as his caddie for the week. Ryan Ames is a PGA of Canada member and aspiring teaching pro.

“The fact I ended up winning was icing on the cake,” Ames said.

Steve Stricker didn't make a birdie until the back nine and then shot 32 to tie for seventh, keeping his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup. He has finished in the top 10 in all seven of his PGA Tour Champions events this week, and 11 in a row dating to last August.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II plays hero as Braves beat Orioles in walk-off fashion4h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-C

Ryan Cameron goes into radio syndication for first time
2h ago

Credit: AP

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
4h ago

Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ final season delayed due to writers strike
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Harris' single in 12th lifts Braves over Orioles 3-2
2h ago
Braves and Orioles play, winner secures 3-game series
15h ago
Kevin Pillar's pinch-hit homer rallies Braves past Orioles
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top