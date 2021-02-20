American midfielder Holmes scores twice for Huddersfield

Holmes was born in Columbus, Georgia, moved to England with his mother when he was 4 and played for Huddersfield’s academy. He made his U.S. national team debut in 2019 and has two international appearances.

Huddersfield is in 18th place with 36 points, seven above the relegation zone.

Jordan Morris, on loan from Seattle to Swansea, entered at the start of the second half. Swansea is fourth with 56 points, one point behind Watford, which is in the second automatic promotion place, and also one point back of third place Watford.

___

Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes and Swansea City's Kyle Naughton, top, battle for the ball during the Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton