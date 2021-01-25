X

American midfielder Duane Holmes reacquired by Huddersfield

By The Associated Press
American midfielder Duane Holmes has been reacquired by Huddersfield from fellow League Championship club Derby.

Holmes agreed to a 3 1/2-year contract with Huddersfield, the second-tier League Championship team said Monday. The deal includes a one-year option for an extension, the club said.

Holmes, 26, played for Huddersfield from 2013-16, then was with Scunthorpe (2016-18) and Derby.

Holmes was born in Columbus, Georgia, moved to England with his mother when he was 4 and played for Huddersfield's academy. He made his U.S. national team debut in 2019 and has two international appearances.

