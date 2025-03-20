WASHINGTON (AP) — American man held by the Taliban for more than 2 years has been released from custody, the State Department says.
UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record
As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.
OPINION
TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride
The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.