Georgia News
Georgia News

American man held by the Taliban for more than 2 years has been released from custody, the State Department says

American man held by the Taliban for more than 2 years has been released from custody, the State Department says
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — American man held by the Taliban for more than 2 years has been released from custody, the State Department says.

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this handout photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Glezmann, center, poses with Adam Boehler, second left, and Zalmay Khalilzad, second right, and Qatari diplomats in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 20, 2025, before departing to Doha, Qatar. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

Credit: AP

American man held by the Taliban for more than 2 years has been released, the State Department says

18m ago

Rights group says Pakistan steps up pressure on Afghans to return home where they risk persecution

Kuwait frees 10 jailed Americans, including contractors held on drug charges

The Latest

Over 100 farmworkers and college-age children of farmworkers will meet with lawmakers at the Georgia State Capitol on Friday. (Seeger Gray / AJC file photo)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Farmworker families plan Capitol visit amid Georgia immigration crackdown

This flourishing Middle Georgia city’s downtown is a slice of ‘Perry-dise’

Summer shucking ahead for lovers of Georgia farm-raised oysters

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says

1h ago