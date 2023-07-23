American Brian Harman wins the British Open by six strokes for his first major title

51 minutes ago
American Brian Harman wins the British Open by six strokes for his first major title

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — American Brian Harman wins the British Open by six strokes for his first major title.

