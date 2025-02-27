Amenhauser has 26 as Coastal Carolina beats Georgia State 80-74

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser's 26 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Georgia State 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Amenhauser added 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers (10-20, 3-14 Sun Belt Conference). Rasheed Jones shot 6 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Joshua Meo went 6 of 14 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Jelani Hamilton led the Panthers (13-17, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Zarigue Nutter added 14 points for Georgia State. Nicholas McMullen finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play on Friday to conclude the regular season. Coastal Carolina hosts Old Dominion and Georgia State goes on the road to play Georgia Southern.

The conference tournament begins on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Jelani Hamilton had a big game on offense for Georgia State. (Photo by Daniel Wilson)

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) defends Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

