Amenhauser has 26 as Coastal Carolina beats Georgia State 80-74

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser's 26 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Georgia State 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Amenhauser added 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers (10-20, 3-14 Sun Belt Conference). Rasheed Jones shot 6 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Joshua Meo went 6 of 14 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Jelani Hamilton led the Panthers (13-17, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Zarigue Nutter added 14 points for Georgia State. Nicholas McMullen finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.