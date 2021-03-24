Amendment would suspend pay to indicted Georgia officials

The proposal was filed a few weeks after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that by June 30, the state will have paid about $400,000 in salary and benefits to Beck.

“Taxpayers have been on the hook for his salary, his healthcare and benefits this whole time,” Rep. Matthew Wilson, a Brookhaven Democrat, said during debate Tuesday. “We’ve got to make it so that public corruption doesn’t get so comfortable you can just hang around picking up a paycheck until the clock runs out.”

If an official is cleared of charges, the amendment provides they would collect back pay, as well.

Sen. Larry Walker, the Perry Republican sponsoring the constitutional amendment, is also sponsoring Senate Bill 218, which would allow the state to suspend pay to lower-level elected officials who are indicted on felony charges, including mayors, city council members, county commissioners, school board members and prosecutors. That bill has passed the Senate and awaits action in the House.

The amendment would not affect Beck’s case because voters won’t decide it until next year. Beck could run for reelection if he’s cleared by 2022.

