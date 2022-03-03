Amended Georgia budget with more pay, refunds nears passage

Beyond the spending, the document also earmarks $1.6 billion for state income tax refunds. A separate bill to actually pay those rebates is progressing in the House.

State and university employees who have been on the payroll since July 1 will get a $3,750 bonus for time worked through March 30, and a $1,250 pay raise over the remaining three months of the year.

On top of the $5,000 raise for state employees, the Senate plan would add another $4,000 in raises for guards in the state’s prisons and juvenile justice detention centers, costing $8 million.

Senators also added $2 million to give school nurses $2,000 bonus payments, instead of the $1,000 bonus payment proposed by the governor and the House.

Using money it saved elsewhere in the budget, the Senate would set aside nearly $190 million to cover the 20% state match for the recent federal infrastructure law.

The Senate plans also continue a trend that began in the House of spending cash on construction projects and equipment purchases that the state would normally finance through borrowing. The Senate would spend $20 million for rural downtown development grants and direct universities to spend $30 million of their own accumulated money on building projects instead of using state money.

“If we can take care of future liabilities right now, it puts us in a position to be nimble, to react to the needs of our citizens," Tillery said.

This year is seeing a huge burst of spending even as Kemp and lawmakers face reelection later this year, thanks to bountiful state tax collections. A $2.35 billion surplus was left at the end of the 2021 budget even after filling the state's savings account to its legal limit of $4.3 billion. That led the House to agree with Kemp's plan to give $1.6 billion in tax rebates in April — $250 to every single person filing state income taxes, $375 to every single person heading a household and $500 to married people filing jointly.

