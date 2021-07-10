Ambulance response delayed in fatal Georgia lightning strike

“This was an extraordinarily rare set of circumstances,” Kearns said.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, 16 miles (26 kilometers) from Tybee Island.

Kearns said the Tybee-based ambulance has responded to 1,228 emergency calls with an average response time of 6.6 minutes. WTOC-TV said it has requested additional response time records from Tybee Island, but has not yet received them.

“When asked for an estimated time of arrival, a dispatcher gave an incorrect answer, leading first responders to believe they would have a much longer response time than occurred,” Kearns said in a statement. “Upon making patient contact, our paramedics and EMTs took over the patient’s care. They continued CPR en route, while rushing the patient to the hospital where she passed away.”

Tybee City Manager Sean Gillen did not answer phone calls, but responded in a text message on Tuesday to say he was on vacation and unavailable for comment.

EMS response times have been discussed previously with no solutions reached. Tybee Island contracts with Chatham Emergency Services for ambulance coverage and is considering hiring the private nonprofit to manage its fire response as well.