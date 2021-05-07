Amazon plans $260M Georgia fulfillment center, hiring 1,000

The Amazon parcel is being carved out from a former megasite that was originally aimed at attracting one large industry to the intersection of Interstates 95 and 16. State and local leaders gave up on that plan after being repeatedly jilted and agreed to carve up the land. What is now Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems built a $325 million gas turbine plant that opened in 2011 and now employs more than 300 people.

Georgia will give Amazon a $3.1 million grant to offset road costs. Amazon could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from state income taxes, up to $17.5 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year. If Amazon doesn't incur enough state income tax liability to claim all the grants, the state would instead pay Amazon cash from workers' state income tax withholdings.

The company will also be eligible for sales tax breaks on equipment purchases. Chatham County could also give property tax breaks.

Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, told the Savannah Morning News that Amazon first approached local officials about eight months ago.

Amazon also announced a similar facility in Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday.