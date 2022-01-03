A&M, Georgia start conference play

PERFECT WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 9-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Aggies are 2-2 when they record more than 14 turnovers. The Georgia defense has forced 10.9 turnovers per game this year and 10.6 per game over its last five.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Georgia has an assist on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) across its previous three contests while Texas A&M has assists on 61 of 102 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.9 percent of all possessions, the fourth-best rate in the nation. Georgia has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.9 percent through 13 games (ranking the Bulldogs 329th among Division I teams).

