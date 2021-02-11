Alvarez scores 23 to lift Mercer over Samford 77-70 in OT

Samford's A.J. Staton-McCray made a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left to force overtime tied at 66. Alvarez had six points as Mercer outscored the Bulldogs 11-4 in the extra period.

Leon Ayers III and Ross Cummings had 13 points apiece for Mercer (12-7, 5-6 Southern Conference). Jeff Gary added 11 points.