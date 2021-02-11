X

Alvarez scores 23 to lift Mercer over Samford 77-70 in OT

Georgia News | 24 minutes ago
Neftali Alvarez had 23 points as Mercer topped Samford 77-70 in overtime

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had 23 points as Mercer topped Samford 77-70 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Samford's A.J. Staton-McCray made a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left to force overtime tied at 66. Alvarez had six points as Mercer outscored the Bulldogs 11-4 in the extra period.

Leon Ayers III and Ross Cummings had 13 points apiece for Mercer (12-7, 5-6 Southern Conference). Jeff Gary added 11 points.

Preston Parks had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-10, 2-7). Jalen Dupree added 13 points. Staton-McCray had 12 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Mercer defeated Samford 89-82 last Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.