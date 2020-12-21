Alvarado’s career-high 29 lead Georgia Tech over Delaware St

Alvarado made 11 of 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and sank all three of his free throws for the Yellow Jackets (4-3). Moses Wright scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Khalid Moore added 11 points and Jordan Usher had 10 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Myles Carter led the Hornets (0-3) with 17 points and Dominik Fragala scored 10.