Alvarado sparks Georgia Tech in 75-64 win over Nebraska

It was the second straight win for the Yellow Jackets (2-2), who beat Kentucky 79-62 on Sunday after home losses to Georgia State and Mercer.

Alvarado, a starting point guard averaging 18.5 points, picked up his fourth foul with 18:25 remaining but returned about four minutes later with the Yellow Jackets trailing 43-39. Alvarado scored 15 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers during a 30-14 stretch, that gave Georgia Tech a 69-57 lead with 2:09 to play.