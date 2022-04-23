Alumnus to lead Mississippi School for Math and Science

The state Board of Education voted Thursday to hire Donald Cook as executive director of the residential public high school that provides an accelerated curriculum for high school juniors and seniors. He begins June 1 at the school, which is on the campus of Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

Germain McConnell had been executive director of MSMS for eight years. He left Jan. 1 to become chief of staff for the Oxford School District. The interim director of MSMS has been Rick Smith.