ajc logo
X

Alumnus to lead Mississippi School for Math and Science

Georgia News
5 hours ago
The educator chosen to lead the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science was a member of the school’s first graduating class in 1990

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The educator chosen to lead the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science was a member of the school's first graduating class in 1990.

The state Board of Education voted Thursday to hire Donald Cook as executive director of the residential public high school that provides an accelerated curriculum for high school juniors and seniors. He begins June 1 at the school, which is on the campus of Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

Germain McConnell had been executive director of MSMS for eight years. He left Jan. 1 to become chief of staff for the Oxford School District. The interim director of MSMS has been Rick Smith.

Cook earned a bachelor’s in psychology/ pre-med from Mississippi State University in 1994, a master’s in science education from Mississippi College in 1997 and a doctorate in education from Liberty University in 2018.

He began his education career in 1996 as a chemistry/physics teacher at Northwest Rankin Attendance Center in Brandon. He later returned to MSMS as a chemistry instructor, resident adviser and assistant resident hall director.

He is currently an instructor at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, Alabama, and is a science teacher at Newnan High School in Newnan, Georgia.

Cook was department chair and professor of science and mathematics at Point University in West Point, Georgia, from 2011 to 2021. He has designed a curriculum framework for Advanced Placement physics and created online science courses and labs.

Editors' Picks
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools6h ago
Eric Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama, faces a murder charge in the death of a Polk County man whose body was found inside a toolbox.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in connection with body found stuffed in toolbox in Polk County
4h ago
Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Sierra Pape)

Credit: Sierra Pape

Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station
7h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
The Latest
Alabama man held in Georgia case of body found in toolbox
1h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
3h ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
23h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top