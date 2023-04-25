Alton Maddox, lawyer in Tawana Brawley hoax case, dead at 77

Maddox and other attorneys working with the Howard Beach victims demanded that a special prosecutor be appointed in the case. Charles J. Hynes was appointed special prosecutor and later served as district attorney of Brooklyn.

Nine people were eventually convicted of various charges in Griffith's death.

Maddox also represented the family of Yusuf Hawkins, a Black teenager who was shot to death in the predominantly white neighborhood of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn in 1989. Joseph Fama, who fired the shots that killed Hawkins, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to about 32 years to life in prison. He remains in custody, according to the website of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Maddox grew up in Georgia, attended Howard University and received a law degree at Boston College. He moved to New York City in the early 1980s.

Maddox's survivors include a son, Charles. His wife, Leola, died in 2017.