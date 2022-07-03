ajc logo
Almora's bases-loaded walk-off single lifts Reds over Braves

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By GARY SCHATZ, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to give the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to give the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Not only did the Reds avoid a series sweep, but they also snapped a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park — the longest home losing streak for the team since losing 11 straight at Riverfront Stadium in April-May 1986.

In the ninth, Braves reliever A.J. Minter (4-2) allowed a single to Tommy Pham before walking Joey Votto and hitting pinch-hitter Jonathan India to load the bases with no outs. Almora delivered his base hit past a diving third baseman Austin Riley.

It was the first walk-off hit of the season for the Reds, who had been held to just one hit through seven innings by Braves starter Charlie Morton. The 38-year-old struck out 10 and issued a walk in his third seven-inning appearance of the season.

The Reds went up 3-1 in the eighth in part with a two-run double to right field from Brandon Drury. The Braves tied it in the ninth on homers by Marcell Ozuna — his second of the afternoon — and Michael Harris II.

Hunter Strickland (1-2) pitched the ninth and got the win despite allowing the home runs. Starter Luis Castillo allowed six hits through seven innings, struck out six and walked one.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: OF Adam Duvall was sent back to Atlanta for an MRI after being hit by a pitch on his left hand Saturday. The Braves wanted confirmation that there are no broken bones.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India got a rest day. Max Schrock started in his place. ... SS Kyle Farmer is expected to miss a few days after being hit on the left hand with a 100 mph pitch Saturday, but nothing is broken. ... Catcher Tyler Stephenson (broken thumb) is expected to begin a rehab stint soon, but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Braves: Begin a 10-game home stand Monday, starting with the St. Louis Cardinals. Right-hander Kyle Wright 6-4, 3.83 ERA) is scheduled to start for Atlanta against right-hander Dakota Hudson (9-4, 3.03).

Reds: The Mets come to town for a three-game set. Right-hander Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.72 ERA) is the probable starter for the Mets against Reds rookie righty Hunter Greene (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, steals second base against Cincinnati Reds second baseman Max Schrock, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna stands in the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna stands in the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Donovan Solano during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Donovan Solano during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith, left, celebrates with Marcell Ozuna after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 in a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith, left, celebrates with Marcell Ozuna after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 in a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with Orlando Arcia after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with Orlando Arcia after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras leaves the dugout during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras leaves the dugout during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, center, and Michael Harris II prepare to take the field during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, center, and Michael Harris II prepare to take the field during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reaches third base on a single by Dansby Swanson, next to Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reaches third base on a single by Dansby Swanson, next to Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

