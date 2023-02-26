X
Dark Mode Toggle

Almada's 2 late goals help Atlanta United beat 'Quakes 2-1

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
Thiago Almada scored two stoppage-time goals and Atlanta United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in the season opener for both teams

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada scored two stoppage-time goals and Atlanta United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Almada, who helped Argentina win the FIFA 2022 World Cup. scored on a set-piece in the ninth minute of injury time to give Atlanta the win, slipping a shot into the top corner of the next from 25-yards out. The 21-year-old, in his second MLS season, had his first career multi-goal game.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored for the Earthquakes in the 12th minute to make it 1-0.

Atlanta United was scoreless until Almada took a corner kick played by Brooks Lennon, slid to his right to evade a defender and ripped a right-footer off the crossbar and into the net to make it 1-1 in the third minute of stoppage time.

United outshot the Earthquakes 20-10, with five shots on goal to San Jose's four.

Brad Guzan had three saves for United.

Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel saved three of the five shots he faced in his debut for the Earthquakes.

Both teams next play Saturday, with United hosting Toronto while the Earthquakes host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will no longer run ‘Dilbert’6h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA basketball state tournament: Second round updates from Saturday
1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville
6h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville
6h ago

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Austin Riley’s adjustment, Kolby Allard’s lessons and more
4h ago
The Latest

Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
4h ago
Mercer wins 72-50 over Citadel
5h ago
Franklin leads Georgia Tech past Louisville, 83-67
6h ago
Featured

Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
4h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top