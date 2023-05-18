X

Almada, late flurry lift Atlanta United over Rapids 4-0

Thiago Almada had a first-half goal and Atlanta United scored three times in the final 10 minutes of regulation to cruise to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada had a first-half goal and Atlanta United scored three times in the final 10 minutes of regulation to cruise to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Almada staked Atlanta United (6-4-3) to the lead for good with his sixth goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute. Almada has contributed to 13 goals this season.

Luiz Araújo started the late scoring flurry for Atlanta United in the 80th minute when he took a pass from Brooks Lennon and scored for a third time this season.

Tyler Wolff scored his first career goal — unassisted in the 87th minute — to make it 3-0. Wolff's first goal came in his seventh start and 19th appearance since 2020.

Lennon picked up another assist in the final minute of regulation when Giorgos Giakoumakis scored for a sixth time in five starts and nine appearances this campaign.

Colorado (2-5-6) suffered its first road loss in its last seven matches (3-1-3). The Rapids beat Atlanta United for the first time last year 3-0, but have lost the other four match-ups by a combined 9-0 score.

Atlanta United entered play having lost four straight in all competitions for the second time in club history. Atlanta United has never lost five in a row.

Atlanta United had advantages of 27-6 in shots and 10-3 in shots on goal.

Quentin Westberg saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Atlanta United. William Yarbrough had six saves for Colorado.

Atlanta United travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Colorado returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

