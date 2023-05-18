Almada, late flurry lift Atlanta United over Rapids 4-0

Colorado (2-5-6) suffered its first road loss in its last seven matches (3-1-3). The Rapids beat Atlanta United for the first time last year 3-0, but have lost the other four match-ups by a combined 9-0 score.

Atlanta United entered play having lost four straight in all competitions for the second time in club history. Atlanta United has never lost five in a row.

Atlanta United had advantages of 27-6 in shots and 10-3 in shots on goal.

Quentin Westberg saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Atlanta United. William Yarbrough had six saves for Colorado.

Atlanta United travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Colorado returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

