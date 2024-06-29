Allisha Gray scores 17 to help the Dream end a 3-game losing streak with a 78-74 win over the Sun

Neither team led by more than five points in a game with 16 lead changes.

Gray sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:44 left in the game and she also blocked a 3-pointer at the other end to maintain a 70-67 lead.

Atlanta forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus missed a jumper and Connecticut called a timeout with 17.6 seconds remaining, trailing 74-71. Alyssa Thomas took the inbounds pass, drove to the basket and passed it to the corner for Tyasha Harris, whose 3-pointer missed.

Charles and Jordin Canada each made two free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.

Canada played for the second time this season and finished with nine points in 29 minutes. Gray went over 3,000 career points. Atlanta was again without leading scorer Rhyne Howard (ankle), and starter Aerial Powers did not play in the fourth quarter due to a lower leg injury.

