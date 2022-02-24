Hamburger icon
Allen scores 15 to lift Georgia State over UL Monroe 82-70

1 hour ago
Corey Allen posted 15 points as Georgia State beat ULM 82-70

ATLANTA (AP) — Corey Allen registered 15 points as Georgia State topped UL Monroe 82-70 on Wednesday night.

Justin Roberts had 15 points and six rebounds for Georgia State (14-10, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Eliel Nsoseme added 14 points and Collin Moore had 11 points.

Andre Jones had 14 points for the Warhawks (13-16, 5-12), who have lost four straight games. Russell Harrison added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas Howell had 12 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Georgia State defeated ULM 73-62 on Jan. 29.

