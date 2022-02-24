Allen scores 15 to lift Georgia State over UL Monroe 82-70

Justin Roberts had 15 points and six rebounds for Georgia State (14-10, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Eliel Nsoseme added 14 points and Collin Moore had 11 points.

Andre Jones had 14 points for the Warhawks (13-16, 5-12), who have lost four straight games. Russell Harrison added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas Howell had 12 points.