Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Allen leads Georgia St. past Toccoa Falls 92-44

Georgia News
50 minutes ago
Corey Allen scored 23 points as Georgia State easily beat Toccoa Falls 92-44

ATLANTA (AP) — Corey Allen scored 23 points as Georgia State easily beat Toccoa Falls 92-44 on Saturday night.

Allen hit 7 of 8 3-pointers. He added five steals. Jalen Thomas had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Georgia State (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nelson Phillips added 20 points and Justin Roberts had 10 points.

Georgia State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Georgia State dominated the first half and led 47-21 at halftime. The Panthers' 47 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

Lance Smith had 15 points for the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top