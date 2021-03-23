All Georgians over 16 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Demand is still outstripping supply in metro Atlanta and areas within a 90-minute drive of the city. Kemp said the state directed 70% of this week’s 450,000 doses to metro Atlanta and areas north of the city.

“I just want to encourage everybody to get the vaccine," Kemp said, urging Atlanta-area residents to make appointments now, even if the times available are more than a week away. He said city dwellers “desperate” to get a shot could find appointments this week if they're willing to drive, while acknowledging day trips wouldn't be possible for some residents.

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will get a boost in capacity starting Thursday when the Federal Emergency Management Agency adds doses to a site that had been run by Fulton County.

Kemp said he would get vaccinated Friday in Waycross in a region of the state where many counties have low vaccination rates, seeking to highlight the desirability of getting protected. County-level rates can be distorted because doses are being recorded in the county where people get shots, not where they live.

Georgia continues to lag most other states in vaccination, ranking second-worst behind Alabama in the number of doses administered per 100,000 people 18 and older.

Kemp continues to focus on the state's relative success in vaccinating people over 65, saying vaccinations of that older population has now topped 1 million, or about three-quarters of that population. He reiterated Tuesday that Georgia officials have identified a number of doses that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't recorded. He also said CDC data show Georgia is getting the second-lowest number of doses per capita.

Georgia has recorded more than 1 million cases of the respiratory disease, with more than 18,000 confirmed and probable deaths. Cases fell sharply after peaking in mid-January, but newly reported cases have rebounded some in the past week.

Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said the department is identifying more cases of variants of the virus, which could lead to a new surge in cases if vaccination doesn't become widespread.

“The variants add a little twist to this,” Toomey said. "They are easier to transmit and some of them may be a little bit less susceptible to protection by the vaccine."

She said the state is intensifying efforts among hard-to-reach populations, trying to create special clinics for the developmentally disabled and vaccinating 3,000 homebound people in their houses.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp answers questions from reporters during a news conference following a COVID-19 Vaccine Roundtable meeting Wednesday morning March 17, 2020 at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Credit: Michael Holahan Credit: Michael Holahan

Anita Shetty (from left) vaccinates Doris Lucas with a Pfizer vaccine while M.D. Steve Budnick prepares to vaccinate Toni Hawkins while operations get underway for Mercedes-Benz Stadium to become the largest Community Vaccination Center in the southeast serving an average of 42,000 citizens a week on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Registered Nurse Frances Williams prepares a Pfizer vaccine as operations get under way for Mercedes-Benz Stadium to become the largest Community Vaccination Center in the southeast serving an average of 42,000 citizens a week on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Some of the 222 U.S. Army troops gear up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as operations get underway for the facility to become the largest Community Vaccination Center in the southeast serving an average of 42,000 citizens a week on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Atlanta. There are 202 soldiers from Fort Stewart and twenty U.S. Army medical specialists that will operate some of the vaccination areas located inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

People line up for COVID-19 shots at a mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. The state has four sites located around Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore