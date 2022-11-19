ajc logo
X

Alexis scores 27 to lead Chattanooga over Covenant 108-55

Georgia News
3 hours ago
Sam Alexis scored 27 points to help Chattanooga defeat Covenant 108-55

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Alexis scored 27 points to help Chattanooga defeat Covenant 108-55 on Saturday.

Alexis had 11 rebounds for the Mocs (2-2). Jake Stephens added 15 points and seven rebounds. Randy Brady had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Charlie Hester led the Scots in scoring, finishing with eight points. Covenant also got eight points from Eli Witt. Jonathan Gernatt finished with eight points.

Both teams play Lipscomb next, Covenant on the road on Monday and Chattanooga at home on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘We cannot rest on our laurels’: Kemp aims to boost Walker in Senate runoff
5h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting
22h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting
22h ago

Second-round highlights: Walton keeps Buford out of quarters for first time this century
19h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
20m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
20m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
20m ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top