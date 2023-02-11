Alexis scores 26, Chattanooga defeats Mercer 73-56

Alexis had six rebounds for the Mocs (14-13, 6-8 Southern Conference). Jamal Johnson scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Brody Robinson added 10 points and on 4-of-5 shooting.

The Bears (12-15, 5-9) were led in scoring by Jalyn McCreary, who finished with 16 points. Mercer also got 10 points from Luis Hurtado. Jordan Jones also recorded nine points and two steals.