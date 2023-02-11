X
Alexis scores 26, Chattanooga defeats Mercer 73-56

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Sam Alexis' 26 points off of the bench helped lead Chattanooga to a 73-56 victory against Mercer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Alexis' 26 points off of the bench helped lead Chattanooga to a 73-56 victory against Mercer on Saturday.

Alexis had six rebounds for the Mocs (14-13, 6-8 Southern Conference). Jamal Johnson scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Brody Robinson added 10 points and on 4-of-5 shooting.

The Bears (12-15, 5-9) were led in scoring by Jalyn McCreary, who finished with 16 points. Mercer also got 10 points from Luis Hurtado. Jordan Jones also recorded nine points and two steals.

Alexis scored 13 points in the first half but Chattanooga went into halftime trailing 38-33. Johnson scored Chattanooga's final seven points as they finished off the 17-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

